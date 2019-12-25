Texas hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion is going through some pains as 2019 wraps up. The rap star went online to share her state of mind during the holidays without her grandmother and mom around to celebrate with her. Watch and comment below!

It’s really hard for me to open up and be vulnerable most times but I know I’m not the only person dealing with these feelings around the holiday times. I see a lot of my hotties checking on me In my dm’s asking how I am and just showing me a lot of love and it really made me get emotional. I’m definitely still in a bad place when it comes to the topic of my mother and great grandmother but they raised me to be strong so I’m going to continue to be strong and make them proud of me. I know that pain is temporary and I’m going to continue to get better and grow into the woman my mother knew I could be ! Just remember to try to always be kind to people , check on them , uplift your loved ones because you never know what people are going through internally.