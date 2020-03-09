Marvel Studios is raising the stakes for its highly-anticipated Black Widow movie. The upcoming solo Avenger film’s final trailer has arrived and comes packing plenty of punches. From Scarlett Johansson interacting with trained fighters to coming face-to-face with villain Taskmaster – the must-see thrill ride teaser lives up to the hype. Watch and comment below!

An action-packed new trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” features Scarlett Johansson, who reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow in the upcoming spy thriller, which opens in U.S. theaters on May 1

Synopsis

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020.

One-Liner