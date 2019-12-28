As seen on SOHH.com - follow @sohh @sohhdotcomWatch: Lil Yachty Promises New Fire Drops SoonTeam SOHHDecember 28, 2019 7:32 amWATCHAtlanta rapper Lil Yachty is sitting on audio fire. The hip-hop star has promised to come through on some new tunes in the coming weeks. Watch and comment below! View this post on Instagram #LilYachty’s ‘Lil Boat 3’ is dropping January??? 👀🔥⛵️ [LINK IN BIO] Dropping more OGM x Rolling Loud Interviews today *subscribe to our YouTube* – 🎥: @xkevinmora 🎶: @ayelaydatshiid A post shared by Our Generation Music 🔰 (@ourgenerationmusic) on Dec 28, 2019 at 4:22am PST