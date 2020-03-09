Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty stays with the jokes. The hip-hop star has delivered some epic, must-see acting with his new “Oprah’s Bank Account” music video premiere. In the visual, Yachty turns into everyone’s favorite TV mogul while Drake and DaBaby appear as celebrity guests. Watch, laugh and comment below!

Today 22-year-old Grammy-nominated artist Lil Yachty releases “Oprah’s Bank Account (featuring Drake and DaBaby)” from his upcoming album, Lil Boat 3, due this spring. Written by Yachty, the song was produced by EarlOnTheBeat and the video was directed by Director X. Filmed in Toronto and Atlanta, the video concept originated from LilYachty, who also penned the skits and (almost) mastered walking in hose and heels.



In the video, Drake has his AHAmoment discussing his LSC (light-skinned capability) with Boprah. Drake also enlightens the audience as he takes the next right step by embracing the new generation of rappers, stating he “loves all the little ditties, all the little jingles that the kids are doing,” and praising Lil Yacchhy for being at “the forefront of that movement of music that should be forgotten about.” Later, DaBaby reveals he is living his best life and illuminates Boprah on where we are going when he says ‘let’s goooooo’ and on the art of making an album sound like one whole song (“make every damn song like an ongoing song – you never have to make another song again,” he explains).

