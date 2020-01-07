Rap rookie Lil Mosey and Trippie Redd are never scurred and finally have the visual to prove it. The hip-hop pair have come through Tuesday with their new “Never Scared” video premiere. Watch and comment below!

Lil Mosey (Mogul Vision/Interscope Records) is kicking off the new year with the video for his latest release, “Never Scared.” The track, featuring artist Trippie Redd, finds the pair rapping about their undeniable and fearless rise to fame. Directed by Michael Garcia (OT Genesis/Moneybagg Yo), the visual takes a literal approach to the song’s title; complete with fear-invoking imagery and stoic performances. “Never Scared” appears on Lil Mosey’s debut album, Certified Hitmaker. Peaking at #12 on the Billboard 200, the 14-track record includes the fan favorite, “G Walk” ft. Chris Brown, as well as appearances by Gunna, Trippie Redd and AJ Tracey.

Lil Mosey’s bubbling career reached impressive heights in 2019. The Seattle native spent much of the year supporting his gold debut project, Northsbest, with a duly titled world tour and the first ever Northsbest Fest; held in his hometown. Northsbest churned out a number of singles, including the RIAA Certified Platinum track, “Noticed.” To date, Lil Mosey’s songs have exceeded 2.3 billion streams, globally. With no intention of slowing down, he will work to achieve the same level of success for his latest body of work as he ushers fans into the new decade.

Lil Mosey will embark on the Certified Hitmaker World Tour which will kick off with a handful of international dates, beginning in Dublin on February 2nd. The tour will the move Stateside in March, wrapping in Sacramento on May 1st. Please visit www.lilmosey.com for more information.