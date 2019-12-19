View this post on Instagram

17 years ago @nike took a chance on a kid from Akron. And 17 years later this 🏀 has given me the ability to provide opportunities for my 1400 kids in Akron so that one day NOTHING is left to chance. They will KNOW that a kid from Akron is something special‼️🙏🏾 Just like you London 😉 I see you. #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾#striveforgreatness🚀 #justdoit ✔️