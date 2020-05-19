NBA superstar LeBron James still can’t get over how much “The Last Dance” impacted him. King James has dished on his love for the Michael Jordan documentary, how much he respects the G.O.A.T. and more.
Watch and comment below!
In UNINTERRUPTED’s reaction show to the finale of “The Last Dance,” LeBron James shares his thoughts on the documentary and what he learned about Michael Jordan. (6:03) LeBron also describes not believing his eyes when he met MJ for the very first time as a sophomore in high school.