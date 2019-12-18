NBA free agent JR Smith isn’t staying silent. The former Cleveland Cavaliers champion has stepped up to address his wife going viral for accusing him of cheating.

On Wednesday, Smith hopped on Instagram to suggest he’s been separated for the past few months.

Hours prior, Jewel Smith spoke out against Smith and brought up the allegations.

Recently, buzz developed about JR possibly cheating on his wife with actress Candice Patton.

The situation reportedly sparked support from Smith’s former teammate LeBron James‘ wife to Jewel.