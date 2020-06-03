View this post on Instagram

Thank you Stephen Jackson for sharing this beautiful moment from George Floyd’s daughter. Yes your daddy changed the world beautiful girl & we will continue to use our voices and our power to uplift his name and demand a change in this country. We owe that to your dad and countless others. WE LOVE YOU❤️🙏🏽#Repost @_stak5_ ・・・ That’s right GiGi “Daddy changed the world” 😢😢😢😢😢 George Floyd the name of change. #justiceforgeorgefloyd #ivehadenough Love to all who have love for all ✊🏿✊🏻✊🏾✊🏼✊🏽✊