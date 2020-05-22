Hollywood superstar John David Washington is taking black excellence to the big screen this summer. The “Ballers” star leads the pack in the highly-anticipated TENET movie trailer set to arrive in theaters July 17.
Watch and comment below!
TENET written and directed by Christopher Nolan, stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Michael Caine. Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist (John David Washington) journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Not time travel. Inversion.