When Jhené Aiko crooned “flex on my ex, in my Model X,” on “BS” featuring H.E.R., she wasn’t lying! This week, TIDAL dropped an interview with Jhené Aiko in the driver’s seat of a matte peach 2019 Model X Tesla with TIDAL’s, Elliott Wilson as the pair hit the streets of LA to preview her long awaited album, CHILOMBO. The Pisces songstress discusses the meaning of being “Born Tired,” experimenting with her vocal range on the John Legend ballad, and cutting an entire album without writing down any lyrics.