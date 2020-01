R&B singer Jacquees knows his music. The crooner recently showed off his wit for the genre by playing ELLE‘s Song Association. Watch and comment below!

He’s the self-professed “King of R&B,” but does that mean he has what it takes to claim the #SongAssociation throne? On our latest episode — and first for 2020! — Jacquees tries his turn against the clock. Tune in as he sings Ella Mai, Dreezy, and a few tracks from his latest album, including “Verify.”