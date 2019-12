View this post on Instagram

NEVER IN MY HISTORY OF FLYING HAVE I EVER FLEW TO LA & NOT WENT TO SLEEP!!!! LOL SWIPE TO SEE HOW MY FLIGHT STARTED & ENDED LOL THIS BOY WAS GIVING ME REAL HELLLLL ON THE FLIGHT & FELL ASLEEP THE LAST 20 MINS AS WE LANDING πŸ˜‚ LOL YOU CAN TELL ON THE LAST VIDEO I WAS GETTING TIRED OF HIM SLAPPING MEπŸ˜’ BULL HANDS HEAVY AS SHIT!!!😭 FEW MORE YEARS IMA BE FYINNN ON YO ASS RIGHT BACK DADAAA LOVE YOUπŸ˜­πŸ˜˜πŸ€·πŸ½β€β™‚οΈ LOL AWW YEAH I ALMOST FORGOT… YALL SEE THIS KRAZY MF HEAD BUTTING ME TOO😭😭😭😭