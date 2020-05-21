Louisiana rap star Lil Wayne is giving Apple Music subscribers something to really tune into. The hip-hop star’s latest Young Money Radio broadcast featured Jamie Foxx, Lil Durk and Fat Joe dishing on hot topics.
In this episode of Young Money Radio, Jamie Foxx talks to Lil Wayne about impersonating Dave Chappelle, Fat Joe shares his picks for top rappers, Lil Durk discusses the creative process behind his latest album, ‘Just Cause Y’all Waited 2,’ and UFC Fighter Henry Cejudo chats about his motivation for success.