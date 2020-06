New York rapper Fabolous‘ classic “Breathe” has received a much-needed and appreciate upgrade. The Brooklyn native went online Thursday to share footage of a new deejay set mixing his unforgettable 2004 record into a Black Lives Matter theme song.

“We just wanna “BREATHE” ✊🏾 Salute @skratchbastid #BlackLivesMatter” -Fabolous’ Instagram