Dreamville’s biggest names are here to help everyone end their Wednesday night goals on a high note. The label’s Bas, Cozz, Yung Baby Tate, Buddy and Guapdad4000 have come through with their new “Don’t Hit Me Right Now” music video.
Watch and comment below!
Today, Dreamville family brings another visual to life from their newly minted RIAA Certified Platinum compilation, Revenge of the Dreamers III (Dreamville/Interscope Records). “Don’t Hit Me Right Now” features Dreamville’s Bas and Cozz with special guests Guapdad4000, Yung Baby Tate and Buddy vibing across architectural landscapes in Los Angeles, CA.