Chicago rapper Chief Keef is back on his music grind. The hip-hop star has teamed up with hitmaker Mike WiLL Made-It for their new “Bang Bang” music video premiere.

After sharing the song earlier this month, Mike WiLL Made-It and Chief Keef return to share the music video for “Bang Bang.” The video is directed by Blank Square Productions and serves as the first offering from Mike and Keef’s upcoming joint album coming soon.

“Bang Bang” marks the beginning of a new era for Mike, the song coming to fruition after having his hard drive stolen with over ten years worth of songs on it. The track follows Mike’s songs with Lil Yachty (“Pardon Me” feat. Future), Polo G (“Go Stupid” feat. Stunna 4 Vegas and NLE Choppa), Chloe x Halle (Catch Up feat. Swae Lee), and Gunna and Young Thug (“Dollaz on my Head”) and arrives after Chief Keef’s The GloFiles (Pt.4)released earlier this year. Those songs plus “Bang Bang” represent the beginning of what will surely be an onslaught of hits from Mike, who defined the 2010’s and sets out to dominate the forthcoming decade.

The forthcoming project also symbolizes Chief Keef’s return to music after focusing on e-sports for the past year. Although hype has been building for his upcoming album Almighty So Part 2, Keef decided to put it on the back burner for now to collaborate with Mike, who was one of the first major producers to work with him on his debut album, Finally Rich.