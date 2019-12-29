R&B singer August Alsina is finally letting people know why he’s remained in the shadows for the past couple years. The crooner has come forward to speak on putting out new music and how the death of his sister to cancer last December. Look and comment below!

augustalsina [swipe left for sprinkles of magic] 👁2018, & 2019 has had its way with me to say the least. I think I experienced the biggest heartbreak of my life in its entirety. A trifecta, surely…Beginning with the loss & burying of my sister @_chachacha whom I miss immensely. Catapulting me into an excruciating awakening, which then resulted in me stepping away from years of a relationship & it’s complexities with a woman whom I considered to be the L.O.M.L, & the heart break of that 😤 arghh, the heartbreak 💔😞 i can’t even begin! 🥺 It crushed me. Crushed me to the point that the mixture & stresses of the two manifested an already brewing illness inside my body, causing it to surface & send a shock to my whole nervous system. IT PARALYZED ME! & I can’t quite find the words of expression to describe this journey & the pain that I’ve felt over these last years.. but it has oddly led me to an ever unfolding bliss of grounding, fearlessness and happiness. In hindsight it’s all been a blessing, orchestrated in God’s divinity of order.. & i just want to publicly thank you, my sister, for your teachings & cradling through the pain from the spirit world beyond, for being one of my angels through the wars & fields of awakening. I can NEVER be who I once was, & THAT’S the gift of progression through pain. JAH bless you on your journey baby girl.. I’ll miss and cherish you forever. I still have yet to meet anybody like you & doubt i ever will.. so with that I’ll say Thankyou for the remnants and trace of you in the form of your three love bugs. ❤️ Sending Big Love To All & Anybody Fighting Their Own Silent Battles.. Wiping Your Own Tears. God is present.. &faithful! ✌🏽n❤️ ps; 🎶(click the link in bio for new music) 🎶