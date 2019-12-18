The trend in Hollywood sequels isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Paramount Pictures has teased fans with a sneak peek at its upcoming A Quiet Place Part II movie. Watch and comment below!

A QUIET PLACE PART II IS IN THEATRES, DOLBY CINEMA AND IMAX ON MARCH 20, 2020

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

WRITTEN AND DIRECTED BY

John Krasinski

EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY

Allyson Seeger, Joann Perritano, Aaron Janus

PRODUCED BY

Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, John Krasinski

BASED ON CHARACTERS CREATED BY

Bryan Woods & Scott Beck

STARRING

Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Djimon Hounsou