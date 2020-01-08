The wait is almost over – Hollywood heavyweights Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are teaming up for one more big on-screen run together. In celebration of Bad Boys for Life dropping Friday, January 17, SOHH is giving readers in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, DC a chance to see the flick early. Grab your tix below!

ATLANTA / AMC PHIPPS PLAZA: http://www.sonyscreenings.com/kcsQf17018

CHICAGO / REGAL CITY NORTH 14: http://www.sonyscreenings.com/IbuTQ38744

LOS ANGELES / CINEMARK 18 & XD:http://www.sonyscreenings.com/msBGM29754

NEW YORK CITY / AMC MAGIC JOHNSON: http://www.sonyscreenings.com/cUNAC29931

WASHINGTON DC / AMC MAZZA GALLERIE: http://www.sonyscreenings.com/hHVcL72982