Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka Flame and Ja Rule aren’t laughing out loud. The hip-hop pair have shared their issues with social media poking fun at the potential start of a global war between the United States and Iran.

Big Facts: This weekend, both Waka and Ja hit up their social media pages to keep it 100 on the reality of the US taking out a top Iranian general.

It’s about to be WW3… we’ve got Ja Rule on the phone!!! 🤣 — Ja Rule (@jarule) January 3, 2020

All I see is jokes about the Iran situation but the government just deployed 700 troops to the Middle East… its all fun and games till they’re trying to draft OUR KIDS… that’s what Ja thinks… — Ja Rule (@jarule) January 4, 2020

Prayers up to the 3000+ troops being deployed… 🙏🏾 — Ja Rule (@jarule) January 4, 2020

🙏🏾 I do a lot with the military so I’m feeling their pain!!! 💪🏾 https://t.co/xdSLX8O8sk — Ja Rule (@jarule) January 4, 2020

High-Key Details: Since this week’s deadly attack, social media has erupted with #WWIII memes.

Wait, There’s More: This week, buzz developed about President Donald Trump ordering a deadly attack at an airport which ultimately killed Qasem Soleimani.

A US drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump on Baghdad airport has killed a top Iranian commander, in a major escalation in regional tensions that have pitted Tehran against Washington and its allies in the Middle East. The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed a strike killed Qasem Soleimani, who as head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force became the architect of Tehran’s proxy conflicts in the Middle East. A US defense official told CNN the strike was carried out with a drone. (CNN)

Before You Go: The attack immediately sparked negative reactions from key celebrities including Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King.