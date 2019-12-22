West Coast rap executive Wack 100 is keeping tummies full. The hip-hop manager has stepped forward to announce the launch of Grocery Sundays.

Wack went to Instagram this weekend to announce his good deed-fueled initiative.

Always willing to enhance a smile… And to all my comrades join with me so we can hit more cities and touch more families. Follow & DM your needs and locations to @coyoteforhire & @flashgottii and Wack gone show up or send a representative to meet you for grocery shopping at a store near you ….

Wack has since picked this Sunday’s winning families.

Wack recently addressed the aftermath of a publicized Rolling Loud altercation.

Earlier in the week, Wack offered up big stacks for anyone with footage of himself getting assaulted.