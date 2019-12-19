West Coast rap manager Wack 100 knows life is all about wins and losses but can’t believe how many people are rooting against him. The hip-hop executive has come forward to acknowledge the Internet wanting him to hold an L.

Wack went to Instagram this week to address the aftermath of his publicized Rolling Loud altercation last weekend.

Earlier in the week, Wack offered up big stacks for anyone with footage of himself getting assaulted.

Hours prior, Wack came forward to address the assault coverage.

Last weekend, footage scattered online showing Wack claiming someone attacked him.