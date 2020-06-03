Fashion designer Virgil Abloh is speaking out. The popular clothing executive has come forward to address backlash shot his way over a $50 donation he made to help bail out protestors.
Virgil x Clarity
This week, Abloh hit up his social media pages to clear the air. Despite the perception, Virgil let critics know he has donated much more than $50 to help protestors and Black Lives Matter activists.
“📝✨®” -Virgil Abloh’s Instagram
Off-Donation
Earlier in the week, Abloh donated $50 towards an organization in Miami and shared his good deed to the masses on social media. The donation came in light of the protests following the tragic murder of black man George Floyd.
“the Miami community ~ im crazy inspired. for kids in the streets that need a bail funds for George Floyd protests.” – Virgil Abloh’s Instagram Story
Wait, There’s More
Twitter immediately erupted on Abloh. Social media users quoted the prices Virgil charges for his products and roasted him for the amount he donated.
Before You Go
It didn’t stop there, though. Somebody even went to Wikipedia to troll Abloh. His name was changed to “Cheap A**”.