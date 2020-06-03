Fashion designer Virgil Abloh is speaking out. The popular clothing executive has come forward to address backlash shot his way over a $50 donation he made to help bail out protestors.

Virgil x Clarity

This week, Abloh hit up his social media pages to clear the air. Despite the perception, Virgil let critics know he has donated much more than $50 to help protestors and Black Lives Matter activists.

Off-Donation

Earlier in the week, Abloh donated $50 towards an organization in Miami and shared his good deed to the masses on social media. The donation came in light of the protests following the tragic murder of black man George Floyd.

“the Miami community ~ im crazy inspired. for kids in the streets that need a bail funds for George Floyd protests.” – Virgil Abloh’s Instagram Story

Wait, There’s More

Twitter immediately erupted on Abloh. Social media users quoted the prices Virgil charges for his products and roasted him for the amount he donated.

$50 dollars virgil? u probably dont even think u a black man do u? bro dont be an embarrassment. u my boy are special. u earned a special spot on the weirdo list. @virgilabloh — The Alpha K9 (@XavierWulf) June 1, 2020

I can’t believe I donated more money than virgil abloh and I’m the one that’s unemployed pic.twitter.com/9VBCII8MjW — 𝔪𝔲ñ𝔢𝔠𝔞✨ (@Disgabilondon) June 1, 2020

too put in perspective just how cheeky that £40 donation from Virgil Abloh is, that couldn’t even get you a pack of markers from Off-White… on sale. pic.twitter.com/UnNm7Ovb7i — TRIP (@IZVVC) June 1, 2020

Before You Go

It didn’t stop there, though. Somebody even went to Wikipedia to troll Abloh. His name was changed to “Cheap A**”.