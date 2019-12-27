Chicago rapper Vic Mensa is pointing the finger at our culture for contributing to Juice WRLD‘s recent death. The hip-hop entertainer has shared his two cents on the fellow Chi-town native’s tragic passing.

In a new interview, Mensa said hip-hop entertainers have to start realizing the impact their music plays on the youth.

“I think that, as members of the hip-hop community, we need to take responsibility for the things that we say. We need to recognize that the sh*t we talk about influences children. So when we are steady pushing a message of lean and Percocets and Xans, we are polluting the minds of the youth. We have a responsibility to give it to them in a real way. Not to say that you can’t talk about your real life and the things that are happening but I think that we need to start holding each other and ourselves accountable for our glorification of the drug culture, 100 percent. That’s just what it is. Anything else, that’s parasitic to our people to just act like this is the sh*t to be on lean all the time.” (TMZ)

Ahead of Christmas, Atlanta rapper Young Thug released his new “Die Today” in Juice’s memory.

Earlier this month, Thugger shared a tribute post acknowledging Juice’s life.

The same week, Juice’s mom issued a statement acknowledging his addiction to prescription drugs.