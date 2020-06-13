R&B singers Alicia Keys and John Legend are going to put their hits to the test. The Grammy-winning superstars are now set to see each other in a much-needed Verzuz battle.

Keys x Legend

On Saturday, the Verzuz social media pages announced the face-off. Barring any setbacks, the event will go down Friday, June 19 at 8 PM ET.

“Let’s celebrate Juneteenth with a special edition #Verzuz! @AliciaKeys vs @JohnLegend on the 🎹‼️ Friday, June 19th | 8PM EST” -Verzuz’s Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBYuuZsHi2R/

Last month, R&B veterans Erykah Badu and Jill Scott put together a memorable Verzuz battle. While the pair played some of their classics, they spent ample time showing each other salutes and appreciation.

The exciting event transformed from a battle to an evening of appreciation as Badu and Scott shared stories in between rounds and offered each other genuine praise. The livestream garnered around 700,000 viewers, including former First Lady Michelle Obama who tagged Barack Obama during Scott’s “Crown Royal.” (HYPEBEAST)

In a recent interview, rap veteran DMX talked about possibly going face-to-face against music icon JAY-Z. Despite Young Hov having more than 10 albums to his name, X said he would take on his longtime pal.

This week, Alicia Keys shared a bunch of family pics. She credited her kids for showing off their camera skills.