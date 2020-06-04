NFL superstar Drew Brees wants to make things right. The New Orleans Saints star has come forward to issue a much-needed apology after scolding players for kneeling during the national anthem.

Drew x Apology

On Thursday, Brees went to his social media pages to pour out his emotions. Drew acknowledged not realizing the severity of athletes kneeling to protest police brutality.

“I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused. In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character.” -Drew Brees’ Instagram

Not Finished

Drew didn’t end his apology there. He went the extra mile to explain how much support he has for equality amongst races.

“I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right. I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening…and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness.” -Drew Brees’ Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Since yesterday, various high-profile athletes have unloaded on Drew. Everyone from NBA’s LeBron James to New Orleans Saints player Michael Thomas addressed the controversial kneeling remarks.

“WOW MAN!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of 🇺🇸 and our soldiers(men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those” -LeBron James’ Twitter

WOW MAN!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of 🇺🇸 and our soldiers(men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those https://t.co/pvUWPmh4s8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020

“Wow… after @kaepernick7took a knee.. #GeorgeFloyd dies from a knee.. during a time when America is divided.. @drewbrees finds time to let us know… “he will never agree with disrespecting the flag and players shouldn’t take a knee next season” Watch his body language and his face! Disgusting! But are we surprised? His statement echos the @NFL 1000 percent! As he participated in #blackouttuesday and 70percent of his team is African American and the city he plays in is 50 percent African American! FOH! @tmz_tv vid says it all! @drewbrees nobody cares about your grandparents “struggle” right now! Typical privileged athlete that lives off the culture but frowns on the culture at the same time! #JustMyOpinion” -Funk Flex’s Instagram

“We don’t care if you don’t agree and whoever else how about that. He don’t know no better.” -Michael Thomas’ Twitter

We don’t care if you don’t agree and whoever else how about that. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020

He don’t know no better. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020

damn Drew… 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — Jay Ajayi (@JayTrain) June 3, 2020

Smh.. Ignorant — Emmanuel Sanders (@ESanders_10) June 3, 2020

Before You Go

In Brees’ initial interview, he explained his issues with players kneeling. Instead of addressing police brutality, Drew said he felt respecting the flag meant more.