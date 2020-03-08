North Carolina rapper DaBaby is clearing the air. The hip-hop star has come forward to address footage of himself appearing to attack a woman.

Big Facts

On Sunday, DaBaby went to Instagram to keep things 100. The hip-hop star offer a few big stacks for anyone with footage showing how he became the victim to a female initially attacking him.

“$10,000 for whoever got a good angle of shorty hitting me in my eye with her phone. 10k. You get at me. Good night.”

High-Key Details

Early Sunday, a cringe clip surfaced showing Baby getting hands-on with a mystery woman. The footage appears to expose the Southern rapper physically attacking an unnamed lady.

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Baby linked up with fellow rap star Roddy Ricch. The rap pair shared footage of themselves possibly working on new music.

Before You Go

In January 2020, DaBaby seemed to speak their studio time into existence. He publicly revealed interest working with musicians like Drake and Ricch.