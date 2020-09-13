Tyler, The Creator Tells A Fan How He’s The Opposite Of Bored Right Now

Odd Future’s Tyler, the Creator is having the time of his life. The hip-hop star went to his social media pages to check a fan thinking he’s bored out of his mind as the world continues to await a vaccine for the coronavirus and a desperate return to normalcy.

Tyler the Creator’s Not Bored

The West Coast rap star went to his Twitter page to keep things 100. After getting called out by a user, Tyler provided a detailed response to how he’s staying busy and appreciating life on a daily – if not hourly – basis.

“not at all gonna go eat then come back home my pool is at 98 degrees after that watch the ladykillers and bake these f*cking cookies. i get a dirtbike and atv delivered tomorrow life is great, hope youre well! stay hydrated and moisturized love” -Tyler, the Creator’s Twitter

The response tweet came shortly after Tyler admitted he missed performing in front of crowds.

“d*mn i miss performing so much”

Diddy and Tyler Friendship Goals

Recently, music mogul Diddy shared an epic set of pics hanging out alongside Tyler.

Tyler Wants A Hug

In March 2020, the Creator admitted he wanted to link up and hang out with his friends.

A$AP Rocky Pulls Through

In early 2020, Tyler linked up with his longtime pal A$AP Rocky. The hip-hop pair entertained fans with an epic Instagram Live session.