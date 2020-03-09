West Coast rapper Tyga isn’t your typical hip-hop star. The California native has lit up social media with a look at just how many streams his rap career is sitting on.

This past weekend, Tyga went online to put some respect on his name. The hip-hop heavyweight shared a pic of himself holding onto a plaque celebrating 5 billion streams.

“What a nice day”

Recently, Tyga shared some big moments from Paris Fashion Week. Most noteworthy, he’s surrounded by ample amounts of cameramen in one pic.

“Smile thru it all”

Tyga’s 5 billion streams and world travels aren’t the only things he’s enjoying these days. The rap star recently hit up his social media pages with some priceless hip-hop moments alongside mega producer Pharrell Williams. In the pics, the rap pair are linked up in a recording studio.

Finally, Tyga recently flexed some major Man Crush Everyday vibes with a selfie pic. The shot shows Kylie Jenner‘s ex-boyfriend shirtless and donning his signature braids.