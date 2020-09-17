Up Next

09/17/20

Tyga Cracks Into The OnlyFans Hustle

Written By Angie Dare

Tyga Joins OnlyFans
Tyga Cracks Into The OnlyFans Hustle
West Coast rapper Tyga is holding down men interested in getting a piece of the OnlyFans paper. The hip-hop star has let the world know he’s officially down with the premium subscription service.

This week, the rap heavyweight went to his social media pages to make the huge announcement. Although he didn’t get specific, Tyga did reveal where fans could sign up to his OnlyFans page.

“I got fans,☺️We bout to have fun. ONLYFANS.COM/TYGA” -Tyga’s Instagram

“Score” -YG

ONLYFANS^^

Along with his premium subscription channel, Tyga is currently gearing up for his new “Money Mouf” single premiere with rappers Saweetie and YG.

“Money Mouf Friday 9/18 drop a 🤑🤑🤑 if u ready @saweetie @yg”

Boosie Badazz’s OnlyFans Page

Recently, Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz went to his Twitter page to describe what followers could expect from his OnlyFans page. Without sharing any pics or flicks, Boosie said the featured women are lit.

“My only fans “BoosieBaddies” is str8 “JACK OFF “ material #mygirls r LIIITTTT🔥🔥🔥” -Boosie Badazz’s Twitter

Boosie Badazz’s OnlyFans page is lit.

Cardi B’s OnlyFans Discount

Recently, New York rapper Cardi B went to her Twitter page to announce an OnlyFans deal. Instead of going for a double-digits price, Cardi decided to cut the subscription amount in half.

“Ummm I did not know my onlyfans was charging ten dollars …I’m bringing it down to 4.99.Ya spend too much on vinyls and my merch coming next week … How the f*ck I go live on onlyfans? Wtfff” -Cardi B’s Twitter

Cardi B’s OnlyFans discount will save you some serious money.

Cardi Joins The Hustle

Recently, Cardi hit up her Twitter page to break a massive OnlyFans partnership announcement. However, she said the page would be primarily dedicated to addressing rumors and gossip. It’s worth noting B deleted the headline-generating tweet hours later.

“I’m doing a partnership with only fans. Every time some1 start a rumor I will be addressing it there ….. what else should I post besides rumors and behind the scenes? Maybe a video of me cleaning my home with my nails?” -Cardi B’s Twitter

Cardi B’s OnlyFans announcement comes with a string attached.

Written by Angie Dare

