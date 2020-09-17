Tyga Cracks Into The OnlyFans Hustle

West Coast rapper Tyga is holding down men interested in getting a piece of the OnlyFans paper. The hip-hop star has let the world know he’s officially down with the premium subscription service.

Tyga Joins OnlyFans

This week, the rap heavyweight went to his social media pages to make the huge announcement. Although he didn’t get specific, Tyga did reveal where fans could sign up to his OnlyFans page.

“I got fans,☺️We bout to have fun. ONLYFANS.COM/TYGA” -Tyga’s Instagram

Along with his premium subscription channel, Tyga is currently gearing up for his new “Money Mouf” single premiere with rappers Saweetie and YG.

“Money Mouf Friday 9/18 drop a 🤑🤑🤑 if u ready @saweetie @yg”

Boosie Badazz’s OnlyFans Page

Recently, Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz went to his Twitter page to describe what followers could expect from his OnlyFans page. Without sharing any pics or flicks, Boosie said the featured women are lit.

“My only fans “BoosieBaddies” is str8 “JACK OFF “ material #mygirls r LIIITTTT🔥🔥🔥” -Boosie Badazz’s Twitter

Boosie Badazz's OnlyFans page is lit.

Y’all think Trump tweet alot watch this — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 7, 2020

Cardi B’s OnlyFans Discount

Recently, New York rapper Cardi B went to her Twitter page to announce an OnlyFans deal. Instead of going for a double-digits price, Cardi decided to cut the subscription amount in half.

“Ummm I did not know my onlyfans was charging ten dollars …I’m bringing it down to 4.99.Ya spend too much on vinyls and my merch coming next week … How the f*ck I go live on onlyfans? Wtfff” -Cardi B’s Twitter

Cardi Joins The Hustle

Recently, Cardi hit up her Twitter page to break a massive OnlyFans partnership announcement. However, she said the page would be primarily dedicated to addressing rumors and gossip. It’s worth noting B deleted the headline-generating tweet hours later.