Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is sending some big money towards the fight for equality. He took to his own platform to announce a donation to NFL free agent and Black Lives Matter activist Colin Kaepernick‘s Know Your Rights Camp.

Jack x Kap

Twitter CEO, Dorsey announced on Twitter he would be making of donation of $3 million to Kap’s campaign.

“More #startsmall grants. $3mm to Colin @Kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization to elevate the next generation of change leaders.” – Jack Dorsey’s tweet

Do The Right Thing

The Know Your Rights Camp aims to help multiple communities. It focuses on key factors at helping black and brown people achieve more in life.

“Our mission is to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.” – Know Your Rights Camp’s website

Wait, There’s More

Colin Kaepernick will never stop fighting for justice. In light of the protests going on in Minneapolis following the murder of innocent black man George Floyd, Kap has stepped forward and created a new fund to help protestors arrested in Minnesota.

“In fighting for liberation there‘s always retaliation. We must protect our Freedom Fighters. We started a legal defense initiative to give legal representation to Freedom Fighters in Minneapolis paid for by @yourrightscamp For representation or to donate” – Colin Kaepernick’s Twitter

Before You Go

The four officers involved in the death of Floyd have been arrested and charged. Derek Chauvin, the man who kneeled directly on George’s neck, has had his murder charge upgraded to second-degree.

Ellison’s official announcement is expected to come Wednesday afternoon, more than a week after Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis, sparking nationwide protests that call for the end to police violence against black citizens. Derek Chauvin, who had his knee pressed into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, had previously been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Officers Thomas Lane and J.A. Keung, who helped restrain Floyd, and a fourth officer, Tou Thao, who stood near the others, were not initially charged. (CNN)