Music icon Dr. Dre‘s daughter Truly Young is seeing the world from all new heights – literally. The hip-hop superstar’s mini-me went online this week to share a few new pics of herself and heels game.
Dre x Truly
Last night, Young hopped on Instagram with a slideshow of shots. One of the pics features Truly Young showing off her face while the other highlights her love for high heels.
“perfecto miserable” -Truly Young’s Instagram
High-Key Details
Last Sunday, Young went to her Instagram page to share a collage of individual pics. The shots featured her in multiple poses and showing off a cheetah print top.
“a new wave” -Truly Young’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
Young recently hit up her social media pages with a solo shot. The pic featured her chilling on a balcony with sunshine in the background.
“this must be the place” -Truly Young’s Instagram
Before You Go
In mid-May 2020, the 19-year-old model hit up IG with a slideshow of shots. The pics featured her wearing a two-piece outfit and showing off modeling vibes.
“I’m just sipping on chamomile, watching boys and girls and their sex appeal… with a stranger in my face who says he knows my mom and went to my high school” -Truly Young’s Instagram
“jk I was homeschooled 🙂”