Rap star Trippie Redd doesn’t look like he’s going to be the first to own a Playstation 5. The hip-hop heavyweight went online this week to poke fun at Sony’s next generation console reveal.

Trippie x Trolls

Redd went to his Instagram page this week and didn’t hold back. The rap troll compared the upcoming Playstation 5’s design to a stationary fan.

High-Key Details

On Thursday, Sony finally revealed the new gaming system after months of speculation and hype. Playstation held an afternoon online conference to introduce the system’s new video game line-up and console details.

At its Future of Gaming event Thursday, Sony gave viewers a look at the new PlayStation 5 console. The company showed off the upcoming PS5 at the end of the event next to the new DualSense controller that we debuted back in April. Sony also displayed a suite of gear like an HD camera, controller charging station media remote and Pulse 3D wireless headset. It’s unclear at this time if the gear is bundled or optional to add. The new PS5, which was also pictured laying on its side, is a futuristic white with black finish and blue highlights. (CNET)

Wait, There’s More

The Internet didn’t waste time in ripping Sony apart. Memes ranged from comparing the Playstation 5 console to a white binder to gagging about it looking like Batman.

The PS5 design memes have started strong pic.twitter.com/C7nwEg4W17 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 11, 2020

Playstation 5. The Wii cosplaying as Batman. pic.twitter.com/BDt38ttayB — Richard Cobbett (@richardcobbett) June 11, 2020

The PS5 design is pretty fowl pic.twitter.com/VeoWeCnNBN — Anthony (@kindekuma) June 11, 2020

Before You Go

Earlier this year, Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee hit up his Instagram page to plug major love for Grand Theft Auto Online. Swae Lee also asked followers to check him out by revealing his Playstation 4 gamer tag.