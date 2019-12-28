Rap newcomer Trippie Redd has Juice WRLD on his mind right now. The hip-hop entertainer has shared footage of himself hanging out with the late rap artist.

On Saturday, Trippie jumped on Instagram with a quick look at his past bromance with Juice.

Ahead of Christmas, Atlanta rapper Young Thug released his new “Die Today” in Juice’s memory.

Earlier this month, Thugger shared a tribute post acknowledging Juice’s life.

The same week, Juice’s mom issued a statement acknowledging his addiction to prescription drugs.