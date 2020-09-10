Up Next

Trippie Redd Clowns Tekashi 6ix9ine For TattleTales Flopping

Written By Jonny Fastlane

Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s first week sales are in for his TattleTales album and let’s just say he fell flat. Contrary to previous projections, 6ix9ine sells 65K instead of 150K due to a dispute with Billboard. Rap star and nemesis Trippie Redd finds this hilarious.

