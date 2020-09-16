Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Meal Is Selling Out As Demand Overflows

Houston rapper Travis Scott‘s McDonald’s edible collaboration is winning people over from coast to coast. Reports claim the popular meal’s instant success and increasing demand has sparked shortages at multiple restaurants.

Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Burger Outselling Expectations

According to the latest reports, Cactus Jack’s $6 meal has outperformed industry insiders and McDonald’s own expectations. The burger, fries and soda meal is forcing some fans to have to wait for their nearest restaurants to re-up on ingredients.

The $6 collab meal, which features a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, bacon and lettuce, a medium order of fries with BBQ sauce and a Sprite, was scheduled to be available through Oct. 4. The promotion will continue but, starting Sept. 22, to get the Travis Scott Meal for $6 it will have to be ordered through the McDonald’s app. McDonald’s confirmed the supply shortages were due to overwhelming demand, the upcoming promotion shift to app-only and other details outlined in the memo to USA TODAY. (USA Today)

McDonald’s has since confirmed the high demand across social media and joked about expecting locations to sell out due to Scott’s popularity.

it wouldn’t be a true @trvisXX collab if it didn’t sell out in some stores, right? https://t.co/urQuFVWaMz — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 16, 2020

Alexis Skyy Sick Over Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Meal

This week, reality TV star Alexis Skyy went online to let the world know she couldn’t co-sign Scott’s grub. While she didn’t say if it was the burger, fries or drink which made her feel under the weather, Alexis did admit she felt like throwing up after consuming the meal.

“I’m sorry but I have to throw up after eating that sh*t.”

Travis Scott Celebrates McDonald’s Meal

Scott recently hit up Instagram to geek out over the nationwide takeover. Scott shared a few Instagram posts including a commercial clip promoting his new launch and a shot of himself chilling in front of an actual McDonald’s restaurant.

“Live from Utopia @cactusjack for mc ds” -Travis Scott’s Instagram

View this post on Instagram 🍅 A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Sep 8, 2020 at 4:04pm PDT Travis Scott celebrates McDonald’s Cactus Jack meal.

Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Meal

After days of mounted hype, McDonald’s hit the green light on releasing the must-try meal. Not for the vegetarians and vegans of the world, the meal comes with a quarter-pounder burger with bacon, fries and a soda.

On Tuesday, McDonald’s unveiled their new “Cactus Jack” meal in collaboration with hip hop superstar Travis Scott. As part of the promotion, McDonalds employees are all getting Travis Scott “Cactus Jack” t-shirts and hats. The “Cactus Jack” meal they’re selling is a $6 quarter-pounder meal with bacon, lettuce, barbecue sauce, fries and a Sprite. (USA Today)

SOHH had to do it for the culture and try out the burger in-person.

Had to check it out for ourselves. @McDonalds killed The Travis Scott Meal 🍔 pic.twitter.com/1QZED98NzQ — SOHH (@sohh) September 8, 2020

There’s already speculation about a potential merchandise drop gearing up to release with Scott and McDonald’s.