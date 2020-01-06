Houston rapper Travis Scott isn’t sweating the competition. The hip-hop star’s new Jackboys album easily toppled contenders on the Billboard Top 200.

Big Facts: After just seven days of availability, Scott’s new LP secured the No. 1 spot.

After a week in which four of the top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart were Christmas efforts, the list shakes off the season in its top tier, and welcomes a new No. 1 from the Travis Scott-led Jackboys project. The seven-track hip-hop set was released on Dec. 27, 2019, via Cactus Jack/Epic Records, and launches with 154,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 2, according to Nielsen Music. Of that sum, 79,000 were in album sales — with most of that number owed to sales driven by dozens of merchandise/album bundles sold via Jackboys’ official webstore. (Billboard)

High-Key Details: Recently, Scott talked about his emphasis on dropping some new music.

“I’m at the point where I’m just trying to cook up some dope sh*t and drop ‘Highest in the Room,’ and maybe put something around it. ut I’m always down to drop music and serve some packs to the fans. It’s time for the fans to eat. I’m gearing up for something special. All I can say is Jackboys on the way.” (Beats 1)

Wait, There’s More: A few days before 2020, Travis hyped up fans with the new LP release.

Before You Go: Last week, Travis released some new Jackboys visuals.