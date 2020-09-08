Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Meal Arrives At McDonald’s

Houston rapper Travis Scott is making a lot of fast-food burger franchises big mad right now. The hip-hop star’s rumored and highly-anticipated new Cactus Jack McDonald’s meal has arrived and is receiving a ton of praise.
Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Meal
After days of mounted hype, McDonald’s hit the green light on releasing the must-try meal. Not for the vegetarians and vegans of the world, the meal comes with a quarter-pounder burger with bacon, fries and a soda.
On Tuesday, McDonald’s unveiled their new “Cactus Jack” meal in collaboration with hip hop superstar Travis Scott. As part of the promotion, McDonalds employees are all getting Travis Scott “Cactus Jack” t-shirts and hats. The “Cactus Jack” meal they’re selling is a $6 quarter-pounder meal with bacon, lettuce, barbecue sauce, fries and a Sprite. (USA Today)
SOHH had to do it for the culture and try out the burger in-person.
There’s already speculation about a potential merchandise drop gearing up to release with Scott and McDonald’s.
The Internet Reacts To Cactus Meal
Social media hasn’t wasted an opportunity to react to the huge rollout.
The Big Travis Announcement
In early September 2020, Travis shocked fans with his huge announcement. Without giving out major details, he did promise a September 8 release date for the Cactus Jack meal.
“CACTUS JACK FOR MCDONALD’S” -Travis Scott’s Twitter
All In The Making
Plans to get a Scott and McDonald’s collaboration going didn’t happen overnight. The fast food giant has planned on working with Travis since 2019.
McDonald’s Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley told Business Insider the fast-food chain started thinking about teaming up with Scott more than a year ago, in part because the company knew the rapper was a fan of the chain. The Scott partnership marks the first time McDonald’s has put a celebrity’s name on its menu since Michael Jordan in 1992. “His ability to kind of see where culture is going and have a hand in where culture is going is really unique,” Flatley said in an interview on Friday. “Then you couple that with his huge followership and his fans, social-media footprint, and … 3 billion streams. He just has an incredible audience.” (Business Insider)