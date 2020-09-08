Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Meal Arrives At McDonald’s

Houston rapper Travis Scott is making a lot of fast-food burger franchises big mad right now. The hip-hop star’s rumored and highly-anticipated new Cactus Jack McDonald’s meal has arrived and is receiving a ton of praise.

Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Meal

After days of mounted hype, McDonald’s hit the green light on releasing the must-try meal. Not for the vegetarians and vegans of the world, the meal comes with a quarter-pounder burger with bacon, fries and a soda.

On Tuesday, McDonald’s unveiled their new “Cactus Jack” meal in collaboration with hip hop superstar Travis Scott. As part of the promotion, McDonalds employees are all getting Travis Scott “Cactus Jack” t-shirts and hats. The “Cactus Jack” meal they’re selling is a $6 quarter-pounder meal with bacon, lettuce, barbecue sauce, fries and a Sprite. (USA Today)

SOHH had to do it for the culture and try out the burger in-person.

Had to check it out for ourselves. @McDonalds killed The Travis Scott Meal 🍔 pic.twitter.com/1QZED98NzQ — SOHH (@sohh) September 8, 2020

There’s already speculation about a potential merchandise drop gearing up to release with Scott and McDonald’s.

The Internet Reacts To Cactus Meal

Social media hasn’t wasted an opportunity to react to the huge rollout.

McDonald's releasing the Travis Scott burger pic.twitter.com/BwOSnXeUcB — B. W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) September 8, 2020

just knowing some dude rn at McDonald rn at 12 am getting the Travis Scott burger💀💀 pic.twitter.com/3TRamwiOdP — yimi cant be out ratiod 😈 (@nazyyimi) September 8, 2020

“2 Travis Scott Burgers, Cactus Jack sent us” pic.twitter.com/w9Wo0Q0bLC — Nol Dur (@nol_dur) September 8, 2020

“no fortnite until you finish your travis scott burger!” pic.twitter.com/49cNGycOtW — ♱ (@CRY1NGWOLF) September 8, 2020

Gonna get it and put under a heat lamp so I can sell it to a kid with a Supreme backpack for $450 https://t.co/jgwlmWBmYv — Secret Base Kof (@Kofie) September 8, 2020

The Big Travis Announcement

In early September 2020, Travis shocked fans with his huge announcement. Without giving out major details, he did promise a September 8 release date for the Cactus Jack meal.

“CACTUS JACK FOR MCDONALD’S” -Travis Scott’s Twitter

All In The Making

Plans to get a Scott and McDonald’s collaboration going didn’t happen overnight. The fast food giant has planned on working with Travis since 2019.