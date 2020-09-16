Travis Scott’s Big Mad About Something Right Now

Houston rapper Travis Scott is pissed. The hip-hop star has lit up his social media pages to express some serious anger and frustrations about something.

Travis Scott’s Big Mad

The Texas native went to his Instagram page with a cryptic message. Without giving any words or captions, Scott relied on a slew of angry, cursing red-faced emojis as his post’s image.

Kim Kardashian’s Big Mad Too

The cryptic message might be directly connected to his girlfriend Kylie Jenner‘s sister Kim Kardashian. Kim K has vowed to freeze her Instagram and Facebook pages today in an effort to pressure the social media platforms to stop allowing hate and misinformation content to be posted.

“I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation – created by groups to sow division and split America apart – only to take steps after people are killed. Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be “freezing” my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit. Link in bio for more info on how to preserve truth.” -Kim Kardashian West’s Instagram

Stop Hate For Profit

According to reports, multiple organizations have teamed up for a Stop Hate For Profit movement going down today. Along with Kim Kardashian, the NAACP is one key group behind the online protest.

The coalition that led the boycott that saw some of the world’s biggest companies pull their ads from Facebook in July announced a week of new action against the company based in Menlo Park on Monday. Civil rights groups including the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the NAACP are, among other things, calling on companies and high profile users to stop posting on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, this Wednesday to protest its parent company’s handling of hate and its allowing politicians lie in political ads. (CBS Local)

Companies Stop Facebook Ads

The initial Stop Hate For Profit power move happened this past summer when companies pulled advertising from Facebook in an effort to support an end to racism and hate.