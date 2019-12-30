Houston rapper Travis Scott might want to consider tying the knot with his baby mother sooner than later. The hip-hop heavyweight’s flame Kylie Jenner has set social media on fire with a thirst trap-inspired new pic.

This past Sunday, Jenner lit up her Instagram feed with an intentionally NSFW shot of herself flexing underwear goals to the masses.

In early December, buzz developed about Jenner and rap star Drake possibly having a romance brewing.

Sources say the pair did, as has been rumored, become romantically involved the same month Jenner split with baby-daddy Travis Scott — but pals of both stars tell us they won’t be coming out as an official couple. “When the media caught on, they stopped,” said an insider. “Neither of them want to be publicly seen as a couple.” A source close to Jenner told us that the makeup mogul isn’t interested in a serious relationship with Drake, in part because the rapper is a notorious womanizer. (Drake has claimed his womanizing days are behind him.) (Page Six)

Around Thanksgiving, Jenner and Travis couldn’t avoid cameras during a random outing.

Could Kylie Jenner, 22, and Travis Scott, 28, be hanging out as more than friends again? The former couple were spotted walking the floors of a Palm Springs casino together on Nov. 29 where the “Goosebumps” emcee kept bumping into his baby mama as they made their way through the crowd during the busy holiday weekend. Kylie looked gorgeous in a skintight black sweater, jeans, boots and a chic jacket while Travis cut a handsome figure in his own version of a jacket/jean ensemble. (Hollywood Life)

In late November, Drake and Kylie dating rumors ignited the Internet.