Houston rapper Travis Scott has plenty to talk about. The hip-hop superstar has dished on the story behind piecing together his new M.I.A. and Young Thug-featured “Franchise” anthem. Cactus Jack chops it up with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to dish on the new single, address “Sicko Mode” comparisons, reflect on his growing music career and tease fans about what’s next on his plate.
Travis Scott Talks Difference Between Sicko Mode Classic and His New Franchise Smash
