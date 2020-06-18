Rap superstar Travis Scott is clocking in major daddy daughter time. He took to social media this week to share some pictures of him somewhere out in the countryside, including a shot of him and daughter Stormi Webster.

Trav x Stormi

This week, Travis went to Instagram to post a slideshow of shots. He’s posted up next to a truck in two of them while the other picture is of him and his mini-me rocking the same exact hairstyle.

The Houston rapper’s bae Kylie Jenner recently made headlines for the worst reasons. Some reports claimed the curvy reality TV star might have forged tax returns and isn’t a real billionaire. According to reports, Kylie Jenner might not have made it to billionaire status in 2020. Fresh details claim specific tax documents suggest she’s overvalued.

Jenner, now 22, was named last year by Forbes as “The Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Ever.” Jenner had made millions from her company, Kylie Cosmetics, which she later sold a 51% stake to the beauty company Coty in a deal that valued her company at $1.2 billion. But, Forbes’ Chase Peterson-Withorn and Madeline Berg reported this week that Jenner and her mother, Kris Jenner, inflated their wealth in documents they provided to the publication about Kylie’s personal wealth and her company’s revenue. (Business Insider)

Financial publication Forbes believed Kylie hasn’t kept things 100 for years. It speculates her team didn’t tell the truth about how much her brand has made on an annual basis.

The business was never that big to begin with, and the Jenners have lied about it every year since 2016—including having their accountant draft tax returns with false numbers—to help juice Forbes’ estimates of Kylie’s earnings and net worth. While we can’t prove that those documents were fake (though it’s likely), it’s clear that Kylie’s camp has been lying. (Forbes)

A few weeks ago, Kylie hit up her social media pages to gush over her boyfriend. Jenner celebrated Scott’s birthday with some precious shots of him clocking in daddy duties with their daughter Stormi Webster.

“DADA 🤍 happy birthday to daddy of the year! i’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. 😫 but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i’m crying. love you forever! @travisscott” -Kylie Jenner’s Instagram