Houston rapper Travis Scott is keeping it 100 about fatherhood. The hip-hop superstar has dished on daddy duties and maintaining a relationship with on-again, off-again baby mother Kylie Jenner.

In a new interview, Scott said he would always have love for Jenner no matter where things stand with them romantically.

“I love her mommy and I always will – the hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering – I’ve been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi. Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. [Stormi’s] like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy. Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together.” (XXL Mag)

This past Sunday, Kylie lit up her Instagram feed with an intentionally NSFW shot of herself flexing underwear goals to the masses.

In early December, buzz developed about Jenner and rap star Drake possibly having a romance brewing.

Sources say the pair did, as has been rumored, become romantically involved the same month Jenner split with baby-daddy Travis Scott — but pals of both stars tell us they won’t be coming out as an official couple. “When the media caught on, they stopped,” said an insider. “Neither of them want to be publicly seen as a couple.” A source close to Jenner told us that the makeup mogul isn’t interested in a serious relationship with Drake, in part because the rapper is a notorious womanizer. (Drake has claimed his womanizing days are behind him.) (Page Six)

Around Thanksgiving, Jenner and Travis couldn’t avoid cameras during a random outing.