Houston rapper Travis Scott is delivering some much-needed music tonight. The hip-hop heavyweight has promised to come through on dropping a new Jackboys album.

On Thursday, Trav hit up social media to break the news to his millions of followers.

??JACKBOYS?? 🌵

Earlier this week, Travis hinted at the possibility of some fire music reaching the masses sooner than later.

Last month, Scott announced plans to soon drop a Jackboys album.

Recently, Scott linked up with rap superstar Kendrick Lamar for a low-key studio session.