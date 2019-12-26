Houston rapper Travis Scott is delivering some much-needed music tonight. The hip-hop heavyweight has promised to come through on dropping a new Jackboys album.

On Thursday, Trav hit up social media to break the news to his millions of followers.

JACKBOYS IS ALIVE !! PACK ON THE WAY https://t.co/zoXCX1CGok pic.twitter.com/mA92Fq57kC — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) December 26, 2019

Earlier this week, Travis hinted at the possibility of some fire music reaching the masses sooner than later.

WHOLE GANG IS DELIRIOUS

JACKBOYS PACK THIS WEEK?

SHALL THE FANS EAT !!!!!!

UNBUCKLE UR SEAT BELTS 🌵🤯 pic.twitter.com/TCJDYcgWs1 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) December 24, 2019

Last month, Scott announced plans to soon drop a Jackboys album.

Recently, Scott linked up with rap superstar Kendrick Lamar for a low-key studio session.