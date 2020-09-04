Tory Lanez’s Streams Drop As Megan Thee Stallion Keeps Winning

R&B singer Tory Lanez is losing more than respect these days. The elusive hip-hop crooner has reportedly suffered a drop in streaming numbers following his estranged friend Megan Thee Stallion publicly calling him out for shooting her at a summer party.

Tory Lanez’s Streams Drop

According to reports, Lanez had enjoyed streams well over 20 million leading into August. However, once Stallion name-dropped him on social media a couple weeks ago, Tory experienced a significant drop.

Tory Lanez has not publicly commented on the shooting nor on the story Megan Thee Stallion’s shared. Tory’s audio streams were consistently in the 20 million to 30 million range since mid-June, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. However, during the week of August 21, following Megan’s revealing August 20 livestream, Tory’s streams plummeted by nearly 9 million—a 40% drop from the previous week’s 22 million streams. (Forbes)

Chris Brown Explodes On Comparisons

In late August 2020, singer Chris Brown hit up his Instagram Story to speak out on getting linked to Tory and Meg’s explosive altercation. The crooner appeared to take a personal issue with people comparing the to his now-infamous domestic attack on ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

“Leave my f*cking name out of someone elses situation… Y’all not finna involve me in this f*ck a** sh*t! P*ssy b*tch, y’all make me sick wit this lame sh*t… Suck my d*ck or sit on it.” -Chris Brown’s Instagram Story

And there you have it! lol @chrisbrown saying he wants nothing to do with the @torylanez @theestallion situation. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/dh5OxC7gld — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) August 25, 2020 Chris Brown explodes on comparisons to Tory Lanez/Meg Thee Stallion.

T.I. Checks Tory Lanez

Days prior, footage went viral of rap star T.I. going to his Instagram Live and not holding back on Lanez. T.I. said he couldn’t understand why Tory would have shot Meg and wanted the entire story of what happened during their recent altercation.

“That sh*t f*cked up, cuz. That sh*t f*cked up. That sh*t gonna sting, god d*mn. God d*mn. How in the f*ck you shoot a girl in a bikini? What the f*ck? That’s crazy. God d*mn. … I’m not saying she’s a liar. I’m not calling anybody a liar, I’m just saying I can’t imagine, this sh*t is unimaginable. That sh*t crazy. Yeah, that sh*t f*cked up. I’m just waiting on the whole story.”

T.I reacts to Tory Lanez shooting Megan pic.twitter.com/Q5gEY7O7Y0 — RapCentury (@RapCentury_) August 22, 2020 T.I. loses it on Tory Lanez over Megan Thee Stallion shooting.

Halle Berry Stands With Megan

A few weeks ago, Hollywood actress Halle Berry went to her Twitter page to show support for Meg. She also called on followers to protect all Black women moving forward.

“Peace. Protection. Respect. For ALL Black Women. ALWAYS. @theestallion, we stand with you. F**k this sh**. #ProtectBlackWomen” -Halle Berry’s Twitter

Peace. Protection. Respect. For ALL Black Women. ALWAYS. @theestallion, we stand with you. F**k this sh**. #ProtectBlackWomen — Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 21, 2020 Halle Berry defends Meg Thee Stallion.

Actor Michael B. Jordan shared similar words as Berry. He also called for people to protect and believe Black women.

“Meg I admire your courage and applaud you for speaking up. We must Support Black Women, Protect Black Women, and Believe Black Women. @theestallion” -Michael B. Jordan’s Twitter