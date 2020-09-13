Tory Lanez’s Alleged Ex-Bodyguard Addresses Meg Thee Stallion Shooting

Toronto rapper Tory Lanez‘s former righthand man is speaking out. Footage has surfaced of a man claiming to be his ex-security detail and sharing his thoughts on the aftermath of the near-deadly shooting between Lanez and Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez’s Ex-Bodyguard Speaks

The video identifies Tory’s former employee as “Zyir” and gives his perspective on Lanez as a human. He also denied ever seeing the violent and angry version of Lanez.

“Tory never acted like how the media is portraying him to act. I’ve never seen him do that. I’ve never seen him do anything physical to a woman. I’ve never seen that. Now a n*gga? Yes. … I have never ever seen Tory scream at a female. Even when he got into it with his personal partner. I’ve never seen him get mad or violent. I’ve never seen that part of him. … He’s not the arguing type. I’ve never seen him argue. This is from my perspective. I can’t speak on nothing specific today with Megan Thee Stallion or none of that. I can’t speak on that, I wasn’t there. All I can do is see what’s in the tabloids – I have no knowledge of that. … His alter ego, Fargo – the Fargo I knew was nothing like that. He never argued. He never raised his voice. Nothing. All he’d say is, ‘Where are you going?’ … He is not that type of guy to get violent at the time I knew him. At the time we was who we were together.”

Tory Lanez Blasted With Memes

The Internet wasted no time in going after Lanez following reports claiming he texted Meg following the July 2020 shooting incident. Memes have emerged ranging from what Lanez likely texted Stallion to his alleged decision to blame the entire situation on having too much alcohol.

Tory Lanez Texted Meg

According to reports, a text from July 12 has surfaced and provides more context behind what went down between Tory and Meg. The alleged Lanez message featured him apologizing to Stallion and blaming alcohol for influencing what happened.

He wrote, “I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart.” His only explanation for the violence … “I was just too drunk.” In the text, Tory never references “shooting” or a gun, but it is clear he did something he regrets. In his words, “None the less s**t should have never happened and I can’t change what did. I just feel horrible.” And, he repeats … “Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk.” (TMZ)

Tory Lanez’s Streams Drop

According to reports, Lanez had enjoyed music streams well over 20 million leading into August 2020. However, once Stallion name-dropped him on social media as the person responsible for shooting her in mid-July, Tory experienced a significant drop.