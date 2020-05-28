Canadian hip-hop artist Tory Lanez wants to put upcoming musicians on game. The rap crooner has teased the idea of piecing together an online seminar to teach entertainers about the business side of the industry.

Tory x Seminar

Lanez hit up Instagram Thursday to share his idea. Tory said he would ideally go live and dish out strategies to give music newcomers tips on how to avoid making bad moves.

“WOULD U LIKE A SEMINAR ON MUSIC ? TO MY FANS ONLY …. I was thinking of going live one day , and putting all my upcoming artist .. and peers on to some game about the BUSINESS SIDE OF MUSIC , and how they can make the smartest decisions and avoid the bad ones … I think it would give y’all ALOT of insight … would y’all be down for that ? …. If I should drop 🧠 in the comments if not drop 🧢” -Tory Lanez’s Instagram

Power Moves

A few days ago, Lanez lit up his Twitter page with a motivational tweet. Tory Lanez gave us some inspiration and said his peers should make smart business moves like owning property.

“I own property .. residential and commercial . Let’s be smarter artist .” -Tory Lanez’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Lanez went online with a since-deleted post showing off a new hairstyle. The must-see shot features Tory now rocking long hair twists.

“OMG…. too crazy, @torylanez really just leveled up his hairstyle. #SOHH #SOHHNews” -SOHH’s Twitter

OMG…. too crazy, @torylanez really just leveled up his hairstyle. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/MhfO3DoRzI — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 13, 2020 Tory Lanez shares a since deleted snap of his hair twists

Before You Go

Lanez recently went online to announce a bunch of merchandise now available. Tory Lanez shared a slideshow of pics showing off his new face masks inspired by Quarantine Radio.