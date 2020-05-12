SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

Canadian hip-hop artist Tory Lanez stays with the jokes. The rap crooner went online this week to ask fans to show no mercy and call out a fellow singer who does the most with songs.

Tag Tory

Lanez went to Instagram with some hilarious footage of himself crooning to the national anthem. Tory took things further by encouraging his 9.5 million followers to playfully tag someone who goes too far with singing.

“BLACK PEOPLE !!! …. TAG A SINGER THAT WONT LET THE SONG END 😂🤣😂😅(we all know one n*gga in church who just wont let it die ) 🤣😂🤣😂🤣” -Tory Lanez’s Instagram

Quarantine Sale

Lanez recently went online to announce a bunch of merchandise now available. Tory Lanez shared a slideshow of pics showing off his new face masks inspired by Quarantine Radio.

“QUARANTINE RADIO x CHINA TOWN MARKET MERCH AVAILABLE NOW !!!! swipe left !!! WE GOING CRAZYY 🔥🔥🔥☂️🔥☂️🔥☂️🔥🏆🏆🏆🏆 LINK IN BIO ! BIG PERCENTAGE OF SALES WILL GOTO COVID RELIEF CHARITY @chinatownmarket” -Tory Lanez’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Recently, the rapper announced the creation of the Tory Lanez Dream City Fund and that he’s also partnering with Amazon Music to donate the first 100,000 diapers.

“I’m super happy to announce the launch of the Tory Lanez Dream City Fund 🔥🤞🏽☂️ Thank you to @LADreamCenter for partnering and @amazonmusic for matching on this first donation of 100K diapers🔥🔥🔥☂️☂️☂️Link in my bio to donate to my new COVID-19 relief fund” – Tory Lanez Instagram

Before You Go

Tory is getting his quarantine goals going again. The hip-hop heavyweight has announced his Quarantine Radio is coming back. In early May 2020, he went to his social media pages to announce the return of Quarantine Radio broadcasts.

“QUARANTINE RADIO COMES BACK TOMORROW ! 2 PM ! ……🔥🎙🎤🍾👏🏽🎤🍑🥛🍫🥃🍸 !!! Ima give y’all a day to prep y’all outfits . Get your imaginary cars ready , get your liquor right … Tomorrow is not about the views it’s about the F*CKING FUN 😈😈🎤😈😈🎤🥛🍑🍫🎤😎🥛🍑🥛🍑🎤” -Tory Lanez’s Instagram