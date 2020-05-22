Toronto rap star Tory Lanez is big proud right now. The hip-hop crooner has stepped forward to celebrate his longtime pal Quavo for announcing he graduated high school.

Tory’s Proud

Lanez went to Twitter last night to put major respect on Quavo’s name. Tory saluted the Migos leader and also admitted he never finished high school.

“CONGRATS TO MY BROTHER @QuavoStuntin can’t believe u finished high school … I wish I would have got passed 10th grade Face with monocleTired face🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾” -Tory Lanez’s Twitter

The Big Day

Last night, Quavo shared pics of himself in his cap and gown. He also revealed his plans for college in addition to releasing a new song.

Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of QUARANTINE 2020

We Lit 🔥 Now What College Should I Go To? 🧐 And To Celebrate We Gonna Drop SMASH TONIGHT 🔥🌊 BERKMAR HIGH NAWFSIDE BABY -Quavo’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Fellow music stars 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Jacquees and D.C. Young Fly among other congratulated Quavo on his accomplishment. They lit up his Instagram post with big salutes.

“Turn upppp🔥🔥🔥” – D.C. Young Fly

“Happy for u bro congrats” – Lil Yachty

“Congrats cho” – 2 Chainz

Before You Go

Outside of education, Quavo always reminds the world he’s ride or die for his boo. The hip-hop heavyweight recently shared some hilarious footage of himself and boo Saweetie turning up together. The rap star hit up Instagram with a clip of himself throwing down on tacos alongside Saw.